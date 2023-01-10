Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,162 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

