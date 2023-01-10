Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

