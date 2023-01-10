Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 11,703 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,010.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

