Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.7 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

