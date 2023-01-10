Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
