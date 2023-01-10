Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

