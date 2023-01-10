Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

