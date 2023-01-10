Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

