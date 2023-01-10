Balentine LLC Invests $149,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,793. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

