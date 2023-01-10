Balentine LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $426,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $83,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $82,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

