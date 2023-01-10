Balentine LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,262 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after acquiring an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

