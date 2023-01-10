Barbara A. Larson Sells 1,491 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $261.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

