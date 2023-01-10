Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $278.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $288.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.77. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

