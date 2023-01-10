Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 5,351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,337.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 16,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 868.5% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 84,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,544.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,084.3% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

