Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 353.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 227,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

XOM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

