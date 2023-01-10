Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill.com Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

