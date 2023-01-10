Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $274.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.89.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

