BWS Financial Increases Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $75.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IRDM. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

IRDM opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,481.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $4,924,326. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

