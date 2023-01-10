Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 4,085 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,864.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 22,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,086.4% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 116,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.4% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 191,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,972.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

