California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CWT stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $67.58.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

