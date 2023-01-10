Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 13,640 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,910.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,199.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,917.2% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

