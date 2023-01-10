Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,839.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

