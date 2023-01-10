Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

