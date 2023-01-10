Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

COIN stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $246.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and have sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

