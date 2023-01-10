Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Sells $20,974.25 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) COO Nancy Stuart sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $20,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

