Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Sells $20,974.25 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) COO Nancy Stuart sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $20,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ CNCE opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
