Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

