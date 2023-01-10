Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.