Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $54.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.