Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,810.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,839.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,795.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,078.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 103,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

