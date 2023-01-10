Cutler Group LLC CA Buys New Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

