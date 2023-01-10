Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Raised to $45.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

