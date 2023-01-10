Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,268 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,084.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,953.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 118,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 112,540 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

