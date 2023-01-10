Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

