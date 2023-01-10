Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Performance

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $183.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.