Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 743,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

