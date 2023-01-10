Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.30.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

