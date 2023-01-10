EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161,933 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

