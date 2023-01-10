Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

ETSY opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

