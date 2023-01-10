Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $84.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

