Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Exponent by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 218,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,114 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 267,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Exponent by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 231,882 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.