FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Ossiam raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FDS opened at $404.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.