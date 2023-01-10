Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.