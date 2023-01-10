Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $59,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

