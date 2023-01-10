Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 11,220 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 134.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

