Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,035 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,782 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

