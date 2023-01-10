Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

