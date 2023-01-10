Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

