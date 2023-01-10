Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $263.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.