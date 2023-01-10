Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.