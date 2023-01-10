Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

